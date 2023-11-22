Palestinian resistance group Hamas has released details of the ceasefire deal with Israel after long-negotiated truce took effect.

Dedicated to our patients and the resilient Palestinians, we unwaveringly support Gaza, offering aid, facilitating healing, and strengthening resistance against Israel, Hamas said in a statement on Wednesday.

"After difficult and complex negotiations for many days, we announce, with the help and success of God Almighty, that we have reached a humanitarian truce agreement (temporary ceasefire) for a period of four days, thanks to persistent and appreciated Qatari and Egyptian efforts," it added.

Related Israel's media reveals details of Israel-Hamas hostage swap deal

Details of truce

Hamas also released details and terms of the agreement reached with Israel. According to the deal Hamas says: