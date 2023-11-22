WORLD
Hamas reveals details of ceasefire, hostage swap deal with Israel
Announcing a truce, Hamas assures ongoing readiness with hands on the trigger and vigilant battalions to defend and defeat the occupation, emphasizing continued commitment.
Gaza / Photo: AA
November 22, 2023

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has released details of the ceasefire deal with Israel after long-negotiated truce took effect.

Dedicated to our patients and the resilient Palestinians, we unwaveringly support Gaza, offering aid, facilitating healing, and strengthening resistance against Israel, Hamas said in a statement on Wednesday.

"After difficult and complex negotiations for many days, we announce, with the help and success of God Almighty, that we have reached a humanitarian truce agreement (temporary ceasefire) for a period of four days, thanks to persistent and appreciated Qatari and Egyptian efforts," it added.

Details of truce

Hamas also released details and terms of the agreement reached with Israel. According to the deal Hamas says:

  • A ceasefire on both sides, a cessation of all military actions by occupation forces in all areas of Gaza, and a cessation of the movement of its military vehicles penetrating into Gaza.

  • The entry of hundreds of trucks of humanitarian, relief, medical and fuel aid into all areas of Gaza, without exception, in the north and south.

  • The release of 50 women and children of the occupation’s detainees, all under the age of 19 years, in exchange for the release of 150 women and children of our people from the occupation’s prisons under the age of 19 years, in order of time imprisoned.

  • Stopping all occupation air traffic in the south for four days.

  • Stopping all occupation air traffic in the north for 6 hours a day, from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM. During the truce period, the occupation is committed not to attack or arrest anyone in all areas of Gaza.

  • Ensuring freedom of movement of people (from north to south) along Salah El Din Street.

'Fingers on triggers'

Hamas noted that the agreement's terms align with the resistance's vision and it aims to serve Palestinians while the negotiations, despite occupation tactics, prioritised people's sacrifices and concerns.

"While we announce the arrival of a truce agreement, we affirm that our hands will remain on the trigger, and our victorious battalions will remain on the lookout to defend our people and defeat the occupation and aggression," Hamas said.

"We promise our people that we will remain loyal to their blood, their sacrifices, their patience, their bond, and their aspirations for liberation, freedom, the restoration of rights, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, God willing."

SOURCE:TRT World
