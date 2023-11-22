TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's Fidan visits UK as part of diplomatic efforts for peace in Gaza
Starting its diplomatic tour with the UK, the Turkish foreign minister continues diplomatic endeavours to garner international support for the peace process and build consensus among key stakeholders in the besieged Gaza.
Türkiye's Fidan visits UK as part of diplomatic efforts for peace in Gaza
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, along with  his counterparts from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League, starts the diplomatic talks for peace in the besieged Gaza in London. /Photo: AA / Others
November 22, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spearheaded diplomatic efforts for peace in the besieged Gaza in talks with the UK.

An official statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday highlighted the delegation's presence in London and Fidan's discussions with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

He has been in crucial discussions with his counterparts from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League in London.

A joint diplomatic initiative, originating from the November 11 Extraordinary Joint Summit of the OIC and the Arab League in Riyadh, tasked foreign ministers from pivotal nations, including Türkiye, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and Nigeria, to undertake international initiatives aimed at halting the war and establishing lasting peace in Gaza.

The statement stressed the urgency of their joint efforts to pave the way for a sustainable peace in the conflict-ridden region.

As part of the ongoing diplomatic push, Fidan is expected to extend the discussions to Paris, where he will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Recommended

The diplomatic tour aims to garner international support for the peace process and build consensus among key stakeholders.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks in Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas, on October 7.

Authorities in the besieged enclave said the death toll from Israeli attacks on the besieged enclave has since risen past 14,100 – including more than 5,800 children and 3,900 women. The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

RelatedTurkish FM urges West to uphold moral values over Gaza brutality
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan