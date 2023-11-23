Thursday, November 23, 2023

1419 GMT –– Russia was throwing "waves" of soldiers towards the embattled Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, suffering massive losses in their attempt to capture strategically important territory on the eastern front lines, Ukrainian soldiers say.

Sitting in an indent –– surrounded on almost three sides by Russian forces –– Avdiivka has become a symbol of a grinding war in which neither side has made a decisive breakthrough in more than a year.

But despite having suffered steady losses in troops and equipment, Russia was showing no signs of abandoning its attempt to capture the former coal hub in Ukraine's industrial east.

"The fields are just littered with corpses," Oleksandr, a deputy of a Ukrainian battalion in the 47th mechanised brigade, told AFP news agency.

"They are trying to exhaust our lines with constant waves of attacks," he said, without providing his full name for security reasons.

More updates 👇

1609 GMT –– ‘2024 must become year when Ukraine throws Russia out of its skies’: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that next year must become the year when his country throws Russia out of its skies.

“Since 2022, Ukraine has liberated more than half of the land that Russia has occupied. In 2023, Ukraine expelled the Russian fleet from most of the Black Sea. 2024 must become the year when Ukraine throws Russia out of its skies,” Zelenskyy said in a statement on X.

In his statement, Zelenskyy listed five reasons why strengthening Ukraine's air defence is the “best strategic security investment”.

1525 GMT –– Russian court fines Google over 'fakes' about Ukraine war -RIA

A Russian court fined Alphabet's Google on Thursday 4 million roubles ($44,582) for its failure to delete what the court called fake information about the course of Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine, the RIA news agency reported.

Russia has repeatedly clashed with foreign technology companies over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that intensified after Russia started its offensive against Ukraine in February 2022.

1409 GMT –– Russia has sold nearly all its oil well above the West's price cap -govt official

Russia has succeeded in selling almost all of its oil well above a Western-imposed price cap of $60 per barrel, a Russian government official said on Thursday.

The European Union, G7 countries and Australia introduced the price cap on Russian oil last December, aiming to curb Russia's ability to finance the conflict in Ukraine.

"Even unfriendly countries note that the so-called price cap has not worked. More than 99% of oil traded well above the $60 per barrel ceiling," Vladimir Furgalsky, a Russian Energy Ministry official, told a round table discussion at the upper house of parliament.

Russia was forced to cut exports of oil and oil products immediately after the price cap was introduced as it struggled to find enough ships to transport all of its output.

But it then managed to place most of its exports with domestic or non-Western foreign shippers, which do not require Western insurance coverage.

1300 GMT –– Hungary set to receive millions in EU money despite Orban's threats to veto Ukraine aid

Hungary is set to receive 900 million euros ($981M) in European Union money, the EU's executive arm said, despite the Hungarian prime minister’s attempts to scupper the bloc’s support for Ukraine.

That money comes from the bloc’s REPowerEU program aimed at helping the 27 EU nations recover from the energy crisis that followed Russia’s offensive against Ukraine last year, and reduce their dependance to Russian fossil fuels.

EU leaders will meet in Brussels next month to discuss the opening of formal negotiations on Ukraine's future accession.

0952 GMT — Ukraine trying to repel Russian forces in Kharkiv amid increasing attacks – Kiev

Ukraine's army is trying to repel increasing attacks conducted by the Russian military in the eastern Kharkiv region.

Despite harsh winter conditions, clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces have intensified notably in the direction of the city of Kupiansk, similar to those near Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, Lyman, Vuhledar and other settlements.

The increasingly cold weather in the region, where snowfall has been reported and temperatures dropped below zero, has caused more difficult conditions for the soldiers on the front line.

"There are … clashes in the Kupiansk direction. Like (in) Bakhmut, there are … clashes in this direction, I think there is no difference. Now the situation is the same on the entire front line," a Ukrainian soldier, codenamed Monakh, said.

1113 GMT — Ukraine says 3 civilians killed by Russian shelling

Russian shelling killed three civilians in southeastern regions of Ukraine, Kiev authorities said, while a Russian television journalist was reported to have died from injuries he sustained in a Ukrainian drone attack.

Southern Ukraine's Kherson region received eight nighttime artillery barrages, killing a 42-year-old man in his apartment building and wounding another man, the Ukrainian presidential office said. Russian shelling also killed two people in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, the office said.

Russian state media reported that TV journalist Boris Maksudov died after being wounded in a drone attack while working in southern Ukraine's Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia region.

1058 GMT — Russia sentences Ukrainian to 18 years over bomb plot

Russia sentenced a Ukrainian man to 18 years in prison for trying to blow up buildings in the Moscow-controlled Ukrainian city of Melitopol in a plot allegedly orchestrated by Kiev, state media said.