Four soldiers have been killed in India-administered Kashmir during ongoing clashes with suspected rebels in the disputed Himalayan territory, security officials said.

The army said on Thursday that an "intense firefight" broke out Wednesday after troops pursued militants into the dense forests of Kalakote in southern Kashmir.

"The terrorists have been injured and surrounded," the Indian army's White Knight Corps said late Wednesday, reporting "acts of valour and sacrifice" by comrades with clashes ongoing. It did not give details of casualties.

But an army officer and a police official, both speaking on condition of anonymity as operations were ongoing, said four soldiers had been killed, including two elite commandos.

The army did not give details of how many rebel fighters were involved.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947, with both claiming the high-altitude territory in full.