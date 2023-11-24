Friday, November 23, 2023

1930 GMT -

US President Joe Biden said release of the first group of hostages taken by Hamas was just a "start" and that there were "real" chances to extend a temporary truce in Gaza.

Speaking to reporters in Nantucket, Massachusetts, where he was spending the Thanksgiving holiday with his family, Biden also said it was time to "renew" work on creating a two-state solution for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

1640 GMT — Israel, Hamas conduct 1st prisoner swap amid truce in Gaza

Mediator Qatar says at least 13 Israelis, including dual nationals, 10 Thais and one Filipino have been released in Gaza.

The spokesperson for Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the release of “39 women and children” from Israeli prisons as well.

1840 GMT — Next stages of Gaza operation

Israeli military spokesperson says during truce we will continue preparations for the next stages of Gaza operation.

1834 GMT — UN says 137 aid trucks unloaded in Gaza since truce started

A total of 137 trucks carrying food, water, medicine and other essentials have been unloaded in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas truce began, the United Nations said.

This was the biggest humanitarian convoy to enter Gaza since the war started on October 7, the UN office for humanitarian affairs said in a statement.

1530 GMT — Israel-Hamas truce begins; 13 Israeli and 12 Thai hostages released

A four-day ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war began in Gaza as part of an agreement that Qatar helped broker.

Thirteen Israeli hostages were released, according to Israeli media, and 12 Thai hostages were also freed. The deal includes the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas and Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

With the truce deal comes increased shipments of fuel and supplies into Gaza — though still only enough to dent the needs of the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza who have endured weeks of Israeli bombardment, according to aid groups.

Israel has agreed to allow the delivery of 130,000 liters (34,300 gallons) of fuel a day into besieged Gaza for humanitarian needs for the duration of the truce.

1610 GMT — Relief trucks enter Gaza Strip via Rafah crossing

150 relief trucks enter Gaza Strip via Rafah crossing, including 4 loaded with cooking gas, 3 with fuel: Authorities in Gaza say.

1600 GMT — Israeli hostages handed to Israeli forces

An Israeli security source said Friday that 13 Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip had been handed over into Israeli custody.

The source told AFP: "The 13 Israeli hostages are now with the Israeli security services" after they were released on the first day of a four-day truce in the Gaza.

1400 GMT — Israeli hostages in Gaza have been transferred to Egypt - reports

Two sources close to Hamas told AFP that some hostages seized in the raids on southern Israel on October 7 were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross for return to Israel.

"Half an hour ago, the prisoners were handed to the Red Cross who will take them to the Egyptians and the Israelis who are due to receive them," one of the sources said. The second source confirmed the handover.

There is no information on the Palestinians held in Israeli jails who are also slated for release.

1410 — Thai PM confirmed hostages released

“It has been confirmed by the security side and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that 12 Thai hostages are already released,” Srettha Thavisin posted on X.

1041 GMT — Israeli troops fire at Palestinians trying to return to northern Gaza, kill two

Israeli troops have fatally shot two Palestinians and wounded 11 others as they headed toward northern Gaza.

An Anadolu reporter in the field said the Israeli army dropped leaflets on the southern parts of Gaza, including Rafah city, instructing residents not to move to the north despite calls by Palestinians to do so in the afternoon.

An Associated Press journalist saw the two bodies and the wounded as they arrived at a hospital in the town of Deir al Balah in the southern half of Gaza. The injured had been shot in the legs.

Since a four-day truce went into effect earlier morning, hundreds of Palestinians were seen trying to head to northern Gaza.

Witnesses said Israeli troops were opening fire on people trying to head north.

1225 GMT –– Türkiye urges West to ‘distance itself from Israeli war crimes’

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called on the West to separate itself from Israeli “war crimes".

“Western world should distance itself from Israel’s war crimes. Any conditional or unconditional support to Israel is a blank check for the killing of more Palestinians,” Fidan told the International Strategic Communication (Stratcom) Summit in Istanbul.

“History will not forget the intolerance to the Palestinian flag and calls for peace in today’s Europe, where attacks on the holy Quran are supposedly accepted as freedom of expression,” he added.

The genuine peace is only possible with justice, international cooperation, and truth, the Turkish foreign minister stressed.

1222 GMT –– France detains Nice footballer Atal over post on Israel-Hamas war

French police detained Algerian international Youcef Atal, who plays for Ligue 1 football side Nice, in a probe into suspected "justification of terrorism" after he published a social media post on the Israel-Hamas war, prosecutors said.

Last month the 27-year-old defender was banned for seven matches over the post, which he quickly deleted and for which he subsequently issued an apology.

The public prosecutor in Nice opened a probe following a request from the local prefect and mayor of Nice.

The arrest means Atal can now be questioned by police in detention and could be charged, or released with no further immediate action taken, once the detention period expires.

Atal had already been suspended by his club "until further notice".

1215 GMT –– Israeli army destroys national memorials, monuments in Palestinian cities

The Israeli army has targeted all national memorials and monuments throughout Palestinian cities, such as the late President Yasser Arafat statue in the West Bank and the Mavi Marmara Martyrs Memorial in Gaza along with intensified air and ground attacks in the besieged enclave.

While the Israeli army has been conducting raids into Palestinian territories throughout the occupied West Bank and Gaza, Israeli bulldozers were specifically sent on a mission to demolish national memorials, with no discernible reason given for their actions.

1214 GMT –– Israel finalizes preparations to receive hostages from Gaza

The Israeli army announced the completion of preparations to receive Israeli hostages held in Gaza as agreed in a humanitarian pause deal between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas.

According to the army's statement cited by the Times of Israel news website, psychologists and mental health experts are to receive the hostages upon their arrival.

Thirteen Israelis are expected to be released from Gaza on Friday in exchange for the release of 39 Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

According to the Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth daily, Israeli authorities moved 24 female Palestinian detainees and 15 males to Ofer prison facility near West Bank city of Ramallah in preparation of a prisoner swap with the Hamas group.

Under the agreement on the humanitarian pause in Gaza, a total of 50 Israelis held by Hamas will be released in exchange for 150 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, Israeli media reported.

1146 GMT –– Lebanon border calm as Israel-Hamas truce takes effect

Calm returned to Lebanon's southern border as a temporary truce took effect in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, according to Lebanese state media and the Israeli military.

Since the Gaza war erupted on October 7, Lebanon's southern border with Israel has witnessed deadly exchanges of fire, primarily involving the Israeli army and Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, as well as Palestinian groups.

Hezbollah has yet to say whether it will comply with the terms of the agreement that was brokered by Qatar with help from Egypt and the United States.

"A precarious calm reigned on the southern border, with the humanitarian truce in Gaza coming into effect at 7:00 in the morning (0500 GMT)," Lebanon's official National News Agency reported.

Six hours after the Gaza pause went into force, an Israeli military spokesman confirmed to AFP that there had been no subsequent incidents or firing so far across the Lebanon border.

1140 GMT –– Hamas says ready to release all captives

Hamas reportedly ready to release all captives in exchange for Israel releasing all Palestinian prisoners, Anadolu Agency says.

1114 GMT — 'Extremely concerned' about those left in Al Shifa Hospital: WHO

A World Health Organization spokesperson said that the UN agency was working on further evacuations from northern Gaza hospitals as soon as possible as a truce gets underway, voicing fears for the safety of those remaining in Al Shifa Hospital.

"We're extremely concerned about the safety of the estimated 100 patients and health workers remaining at Al Shifa," said WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier.

He declined to react to comments from the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza that they were suspending cooperation with the global health agency amid reports that Israel was holding medical staff for questioning.

1101 GMT — 10 ambulances transport patients, injured people from Khan Younis to Gaza City