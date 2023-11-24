Argentinians have protested right-wing populist Javier Milei's libertarian policies and views on the dictatorship-era disappearances of tens of thousands of people just four days after he won the election.

People gathered in the capital, Buenos Aires, on Thursday to express their concern about Milei’s potentially painful reforms.

"Let's not start with this nonsense that if Milei does well, then the country does well," Demetrio Iramain, a local journalist at the protest, said. "Colleagues, if Milei does well, then things go down the drain, and we need to be very clear in opposing," he added.

Milei has pledged a new political era for Argentina. His plans include shutting the central bank, ditching the peso, and slashing spending, reforms that resonated with voters angry at the economic malaise.

The President-elect is also staunchly anti-abortion, favours looser gun laws and has vowed to privatise state-controlled companies, including the media.

"For some time now, there has been a campaign of harassment and stigmatisation against public media and its employees," Gustavo Cirelli, Telam news agency worker, said.

"In recent hours, the cruelty has been even greater. What's going around is the privatisation of public media. Behind that word is a plan to silence public media, to silence the federal voice, plurality and inclusion."

Related Javier Milei, a ‘radical’ outsider and Argentina’s next president

Hard reset

Milei has warned of inevitable pain ahead as a result of his policies, repeatedly saying that "there is no money," noting, "it's likely we'll have to endure six tough months, but they will be the foundation for Argentina's takeoff."

He has also recognised there are likely to be protests as a response to his policies.

"The law will be applied, and I will not let myself be extorted," he said.

Argentina has a long tradition of labour unions and powerful social organisations that block roads and carry out strikes to protest as a way to pressure the government to heed their demands, and respecting the right to protest has been a hallmark of most of the governments that have ruled the country over the past two decades.

In addition, due to a history of violent responses to these protests that have included deaths, law enforcement is often hesitant to break them up.