The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) inaugurated a solar energy training laboratory at a vocational training center in Tunisia’s Sfax city.

TIKA Tunisia Coordinator Ali Fuat Cebeci told Anadolu Agency on Friday that TIKA prioritises supporting projects for the education and vocational training of young people.

“Within the scope of an agreement reached between the National Agency for Vocational Training under the Tunisian Labor Ministry, we had decided to modernise and equip some vocational training centers across Tunisia with new systems,” Cebeci said.

“In this framework, we have established a photovoltaic (solar energy) training laboratory within the Sfax Vocational Training Centre,” he added.

“We expect approximately 100 students to benefit from the laboratory, where 12 academic staff will teach, and to participate in the labor market,” he explained.