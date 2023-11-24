TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's TIKA opens solar energy training laboratory in Tunisia
Prioritising the projects for young people's education and vocational training, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) establishes a solar energy training laboratory in Sfax, Tunisia.
Türkiye's TIKA opens solar energy training laboratory in Tunisia
The Photovoltaic (solar energy) training laboratory is expected to benefit 100 students.  /Photo: AA / Others
November 24, 2023

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) inaugurated a solar energy training laboratory at a vocational training center in Tunisia’s Sfax city.

TIKA Tunisia Coordinator Ali Fuat Cebeci told Anadolu Agency on Friday that TIKA prioritises supporting projects for the education and vocational training of young people.

“Within the scope of an agreement reached between the National Agency for Vocational Training under the Tunisian Labor Ministry, we had decided to modernise and equip some vocational training centers across Tunisia with new systems,” Cebeci said.

“In this framework, we have established a photovoltaic (solar energy) training laboratory within the Sfax Vocational Training Centre,” he added.

“We expect approximately 100 students to benefit from the laboratory, where 12 academic staff will teach, and to participate in the labor market,” he explained.

Recommended

For his part, Caglar Fahri Cakiralp, Türkiye’s ambassador to Tunisia, said that TIKA has been operating in Tunisia since 2012, and the agency has successfully implemented more than 200 projects with a financial value of over $ 50 million.

Marwan Bin Suleiman, president of the Tunisian Agency for Vocational Training, Hamdi Guidara, Director of Sfax Vocational Training Centre, and those who are receiving training at the center attended the opening of the ceremony.

RelatedTürkiye's TIKA supplies water to Gambia nature park to combat drought
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan