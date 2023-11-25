Derek Chauvin, the US police officer whose murder of George Floyd sparked massive racial justice protests in 2020, has been stabbed in prison, US media reported citing unnamed sources.

The US Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed an assault on Friday without naming the person injured.

"An incarcerated individual was assaulted at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Tucson," in the southwestern state of Arizona, it said in a statement.

"Responding employees initiated life-saving measures for one incarcerated individual," the statement said. "The incarcerated individual was transported... to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation."

Chauvin, who is white, knelt on the 46-year-old Black man's neck for more than nine minutes on a Minneapolis street despite the dying man's pleas.

The incident was caught on video, helping galvanise a reckoning on racism and policing in the United States and internationally.

Floyd's cries of "I can't breathe" became a rallying call for the demonstrators who took to the streets in the killing's aftermath.

US Supreme Court rejected his appeal

In 2021, Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison.