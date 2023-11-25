The century of Türkiye will be the century of women, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Addressing an Istanbul event to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Saturday, Erdogan said they have adopted ending violence against women as the basic policy of the state.

“We believe that the Board of Coordination for Combating Violence Against Women, which we established with our new circular, will carry out activities worthy of the Century of Türkiye,” he said at Halic University.

The aim, he said, is to raise awareness of violence against women, adding that Türkiye has reached an advanced level in this regard.