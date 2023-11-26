Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera has come under fire for keeping secret his government’s decision to send about 221 young people to work on farms in Israel.

The airlifting of the young people by an Israeli Airbus A321-251 plane overnight Saturday has since angered many Malawians. The move follows a $60 million aid package from Israel to Malawi two weeks ago.

Labour Ministry Principal Secretary Labour Wezi Kayira said exporting labour to various countries, including Israel, is one way of creating jobs for youth and generating foreign exchange for the southeastern African nation, which has a population of 20 million.

“This programme will benefit both individuals and the nation. A portion of wages will cover their living cost in Israel while the remainder will be remitted to personal accounts here in Malawi to boost foreign exchange,” Kayira said in a statement shared with Anadolu.

He also stressed that the Malawian youth are not going to fight in Israel’s war on Gaza but “will work at certified and approved locations, which are classified as fit and safe environments.”

'Evil transaction'