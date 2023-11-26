The Syrian regime has claimed that the Damascus airport went out of service after it was hit by Israeli air strikes.

Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing a military source, reported on Sunday that Israeli air strikes targeted the Damascus airport at around 5 pm local time (1400GMT).

"Over the Golan Heights, some military points and the airport were targeted in Damascus. The air defence systems responded and shot down most of the rockets,” SANA said.

The statement did not provide any details about casualties, but material damage was reportedly caused.

There has been no statement from the Israeli authorities regarding the attack so far.