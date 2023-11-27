WORLD
Dozens killed after lightning strikes western India
Fierce downpours, atypical for Gujarat's winter, caught many by surprise, disrupting their routines.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall to continue in parts of the state. / Photo: AP Archive
November 27, 2023

Twenty-four people have died by lightning strikes and about 23 have been left injured in rain-related incidents in the western Indian state of Gujarat over the past two days, government officials said.

The state was hit by heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and hailstorms on Sunday and Monday, with some places receiving up to 144 mm (5.7 inches) of rain in the 24 hours ending on Monday morning, according to state government data.

The rains caused damage to houses and loss of cattle across the state.

Such big rainstorms are not expected in Gujarat during winter months, and fierce downpours caught many off guard.

"We will begin a survey soon to assess the loss suffered," Gujarat Agriculture Minister Raghavij Patel said on Monday, adding that compensation will be paid to victims on the basis of the survey's results.

Rain impact

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall to continue in parts of the state on Monday.

At least 40 animals were also killed.

In a post on social media platform X, Home Minister Amit Shah said he was "deeply saddened" by the deaths.

Gujarat is not unfamiliar with rain-related calamities. In August 2020, 14 people died in the state over just two days in various incidents related to heavy rains and flooding.

While flash floods and lightning kill dozens of people in India each year, scientists warn that rising global temperatures are unleashing a cascade of extreme weather events.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
