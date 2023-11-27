Daily life has begun to resume amid a heavy security presence in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown, as the government partially lifted a curfew imposed after armed clashes erupted in the city.

On Monday, the government lifted the daytime curfew that it had imposed and urged people to resume their daily lives while remaining vigilant. It said a curfew would remain in place between 9:00 pm (2100 GMT) and 6:00 am.

"While we encourage citizens to return to their normal activities... we continue to urge everyone to remain calm but vigilant, and to report any suspicious or unusual activity to the nearest police station", the information ministry said in a statement overnight.

Many questions remained over what happened in Sierra Lione amid fears of another coup in West Africa, where Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Guinea have all experienced putsches since 2020.

The current president, President Julius Maada Bio, himself led a coup in the 1990s before handing over power and returning to politics as a civilian years later.

Early on Sunday, armed assailants tried to break into a military armoury in Freetown, sparking clashes with security forces. Several prisons were also stormed, with some prisoners reportedly escaping.

Late on Sunday, Bio said that calm had been restored after what he described as an attempt to undermine peace and stability.

"Most of the leaders have been arrested. Security operations and investigations are ongoing," Bio said on national television, adding that the government would "ensure that those responsible are held accountable".