South Korea has postponed the planned launch of its first military spy satellite, officials said, days after rival North Korea claimed to put its own spy satellite into orbit for the first time.

The South Korean Defense Ministry said in a brief statement on Tuesday the launch was delayed due to weather conditions. Ministry officials said the launch was tentatively rescheduled for this Saturday but it wasn’t a fixed date.

Under a contract with SpaceX, South Korea is to launch five spy satellites by 2025, and its first launch using SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket had been scheduled to take place at California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base in the United States.

South Korea currently has no military reconnaissance satellites of its own and partially resorts to United States spy satellites to monitor moves by North Korea.

After two launch failures earlier this year, North Korea said it successfully placed its “Malligyong-1” spy satellite into orbit on Nov. 21. South Korea said it has confirmed that the satellite entered orbit, but said it needs more time to verify whether it is working properly.

North Korea said on Tuesday that leader Kim Jong Un reviewed imagery taken by the Malligyong-1 satellite of the White House and the Pentagon in Washington and US aircraft carriers at a navy base and a shipyard in Virginia. North Korea earlier said the satellite also transmitted photos of US military facilities in Guam and Hawaii and key sites in South Korea.

North Korea hasn’t yet released those satellite photos. Outside experts remain sceptical about whether the North Korean satellite can send high-resolution imagery and perform proper military reconnaissance.