WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel not letting enough fuel in Gaza, curbs harming aid delivery: EU
An EU official says that a UN Security Council resolution adopted on November 16 is binding on all parties, requiring them to allow "unimpeded access" for food, water, medicine, fuel and other necessary items to reach Gaza.
Israel not letting enough fuel in Gaza, curbs harming aid delivery: EU
The EU commissioner says Brussels is calling for increased truck screening capacity, and for more fuel to be allowed in. / Photo: Reuters
November 28, 2023

Israeli restrictions on fuel supplies to Gaza are hampering aid deliveries and humanitarian access required under a UN resolution, an EU commissioner, Janez Lenarcic, said.

"We are calling for the increase of fuel supplies to Gaza," Lenarcic told journalists in Brussels on Tuesday.

Lenarcic, who is in charge of crisis management, was speaking as the EU countries and aid organisations scrambled to provide relief to Gaza's population of 2.3 million under a truce agreed by Israel and Hamas.

"The humanitarian access should be based on the needs and not on some restrictions," he said.

Much of Gaza's population has been displaced by Israel's military action, and the narrow coastal territory's health system has been brought to its knees, while water, food, medicine and power supplies have been all but exhausted.

Authorities in Gaza say the relentless Israeli bombing and ground offensive has killed 15,000 people, thousands of them children.

RelatedGaza hospitals 'out of service' as fuel shortages claim more lives

'Bottlenecks in aid delivery'

Lenarcic said aid deliveries to Gaza were encountering two bottlenecks.

Recommended

One is that trucks needing to enter Gaza via the Rafah crossing with Egypt, the only entry not giving onto Israeli territory, had to undergo screening at a point 90 minutes' drive away.

The other is that Israel is allowing only restricted amounts of fuel to go into Gaza which are "still not sufficient for the needs" of the territory.

The EU commissioner said Brussels is calling for increased truck screening capacity, and for more fuel to be allowed in.

The fuel, he noted, was essential for humanitarian operations, hospitals, water stations, desalination plants, water pumps and bakeries.

"The quantities that are for the moment entering daily are not enough for all this," he said.

Lenarcic stressed that a UN Security Council resolution adopted on November 16 was binding on all parties, requiring them to allow "unimpeded access" for food, water, medicine, fuel and other necessary items to reach Gaza.

RelatedGaza gets first fuel delivery but UN warns its ops 'on verge of collapse'
RelatedUN implores Israel to open Kerem Shalom crossing for aid delivery into Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan