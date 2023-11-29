The Canadian government and Google have reached a deal to support the country's media, heading off an imminent threat by the digital giant to block news on its platform, sources have said.

That threat was made in response to Ottawa's Online News Act, which was due to come into force on December 19. Meta has also pushed back against the looming regulations.

Two sources familiar with the months-long negotiations told AFP news agency the two sides had agreed on a framework that would establish regular payments by Google to help Canadian media.

Several Canadian media said it would see Canadian news continue to be shared on Google's platforms in return for the company making annual payments to Canadian news companies in the range of Can$100M (US$73M).

The amount is less than the government had estimated the compensation should be, but heads off a potential online blackout for news in Canada, where Google and Meta are the dominating platforms.

The agreement will reportedly allow Google to negotiate with a single group representing all Canadian media, rather than one-on-one deals that it feared risked opening it up to massive payouts.

"It is one more solution to ensure the viability of the media and restore a balance between commercial platforms," Radio-Canada quoted an unnamed source as saying.