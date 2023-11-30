Habitat of endangered yellow-spotted salamanders and a three-story, eight-room dwelling carved into the rock in Gevas, in eastern Türkiye, Van's Catak district, the Sheikh Curuh Cave, flock by nature and archaeology enthusiasts.

The Sheikh Curuh Cave, situated at the base of Mount Kato between Van's Catak and Sırnak's Beytüssebap districts, is notable for its natural stalactite and stalagmite formations.

The cave, situated 2 km from Catak River, measures 200 metres in length, 20 metres in width, and 25 metres in height, hosting endangered spotted salamanders.

After a roughly half-hour climb, climbers and nature enthusiasts can witness stalactites, stalagmites, and spotted salamanders in the cave. Many nature enthusiasts visit the cave, 130 km from the city center, annually to observe spotted salamanders.

The cave's depths

Omer Demez, the President of Valley Nature Sports Club, told Anadolu Agency that mountaineering and cave exploration activities are gaining popularity in the region.

Having engaged in mountaineering in the region for years, Demez explained, "We discovered this place years ago. The cave boasts many stalactites and stalagmites, with its most intriguing feature being the water inside, housing endangered spotted salamanders. It has become a popular spot for climbers who witness these rarely found creatures, and together, we work to protect them."

Mountaineer Mahmut Celik, with about 3.5 years of experience, told Anadolu Agency, "I came to this cave specifically to see the rare yellow-spotted salamanders, as there are various species of salamanders, and they thrive in humid and wet environments."

"We reached here with a half-hour walk from Catak River. The cave entrance is captivating, leading to a large and deep cave. The interior, home to bats, various bird species, and a frequent stop for wild goats, surprised us. Stalactites and stalagmites adorn the cave's depths. We welcome all nature enthusiasts to visit," mountaineering coach Baris Turgut said.