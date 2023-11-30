The police in Indian-administered Kashmir say a law will be introduced to prohibit the posting of online content that has the potential to "trigger religious violence, disrupt peace, and promote 'terrorism' and 'separatism'."

"We have decided to bring a law temporarily under the 144 Criminal Procedure Code that will criminalise the sharing of audio, video and text messages that disrupt communal harmony or seek to intimidate people, either by separatist or mischievous elements," Director General of Police Rashmi Ranjan Swain told reporters in Jammu on Thursday.

Section 144 is applied when a dangerous event is likely to happen. Although the scope is wide, it is mainly used to prohibit gatherings of four or more people.

He said the law will make the sharing or forwarding of such content a criminal offence and such individuals will be dealt with under the law.

The police chief's comments came after a non-local engineering student was booked for posting blasphemous comments about Prophet Muhammad, the last and greatest prophet of Islam, triggering outrage from some religious organisations.

Fearing trouble, the management of the National Institute of Engineering (NIT) and other colleges in Kashmir have declared winter vacations and asked resident students to vacate hostels.

The majority of students at this engineering institution are from various parts of India, and there have been incidents in the past between local and non-local students on different issues.