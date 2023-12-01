Friday, December 1, 2023

2055 GMT — Russia has said its troops were advancing in every section of the Ukrainian front, despite observers seeing little movement.

"Our servicemen are acting competently and decisively, occupying a more favourable position and expanding their zones of control in all directions," Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

In a briefing with Russia's top military brass, Shoigu said his men were "effectively and firmly inflicting fire damage on the Ukrainian armed forces, significantly reducing their combat capabilities".

Despite Moscow's insistence, its forces were making headway, President Vladimir Putin issued a decree Friday that would boost troop numbers by 15 percent.

"The increase in the full-time strength of the army is due to growing threats to our country linked with the special military operation and the continuing expansion of NATO," the army said, adding that some 170,000 soldiers would join the force as a response to the "aggressive activity of the NATO bloc".

More updates 👇

1356 GMT —'Very difficult' to approve $55B aid for Ukraine this month — EU

It is going to be "very difficult" to agree at a Dec.14-15 summit of European Union leaders on a proposal to grant Ukraine $55 billion) (50 billion euros) of budget aid through 2027, a senior official with the bloc said.

The senior official, who is involved in preparing the summit and spoke under condition of anonymity, said the EU was still committed to supporting Ukraine, suggesting some assistance could be expected even if the plan falls through.

1609 GMT –– One killed as Russia launched 25 drones overnight: Ukraine

Russia launched 25 drone attacks on Ukraine overnight, killing one person and damaging a warehouse and farm equipment, the Ukrainian military said on Friday, adding that it had downed 18 of the drones, all but two of them in southern Ukraine.

One civilian was killed and another injured in attacks on the southern Kherson region, where a culture centre was damaged, Ukraine's Southern Military Command said on the Telegram messenger app.

In the neighbouring region of Mykolaiv, a warehouse, a hangar and agricultural machinery were damaged, it said.

The Ukrainian Air Force said the drones had been launched from southwestern Russia and Russian-occupied Crimea, as well as two missiles from the occupied part of Kherson region. It added that one of those missiles had been destroyed.

1543 GMT –– US issues fresh sanctions over shipment of Russian oil above price cap

The United States imposed additional sanctions related to the price cap on Russian oil, targeting three entities and three oil tankers as Washington seeks to close loopholes in the mechanism designed to punish Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

The US Treasury Department in a statement accused those targeted of using price cap coalition services while carrying Russian crude oil above the agreed price cap.

It marks Washington's latest sanctions action cracking down on the shipment of oil above the Russian price cap as the United States seeks to enforce the punitive measures it has imposed on Russia over the war in Ukraine, which has killed or wounded tens of thousands and reduced cities to rubble.

1446 GMT –– Ukrainian spy agency stages train explosions on a Russian railroad in Siberia, Ukrainian media say

Ukraine's spy agency staged two successive explosions on a railroad line in Siberia that serves as a key conduit for trade between Russia and China, Ukrainian media reported. The attacks underscored Moscow’s vulnerability amid the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda and other news outlets claimed the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation to blow up trains loaded with fuel on the Baikal-Amur Mainline, which runs from southeastern Siberia to the Pacific Ocean in the Russian Far East.

The media cited unidentified sources in Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, a regular practice in claims of previous attacks in Russia. The security service, which is known in Ukrainian as SBU for short, has not confirmed the reports.

The first explosion hit a tanker train in the Severonomuisky tunnel in Buryatia early Thursday, causing a fire that took hours to extinguish, Russian news outlets said.

The 15.3-kilometer (9.5-mile) tunnel in southern Siberia is the longest in Russia.

A second explosion hours later hit another train carrying fuel as it crossed a 35-meter (115-foot) high bridge across a deep gorge while travelling on a bypass route, according to Ukrainian media.

Russian railways confirmed the tunnel explosion but didn't say what caused it.

Russian daily business newspaper Kommersant cited investigators saying an explosive device was planted under one of the train's carriages.

There was no comment from Russian authorities on the second explosion.

1303 GMT –– EU chairman says bloc already has "strategic partnership" with Ukraine

The European Union already has an association agreement with Ukraine, the bloc's chairman said when asked to comment about Hungary's call to sign a "strategic partnership" with Kyiv before starting membership talks.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called for the "strategic partnership" instead of allowing Ukraine to advance on its path to an eventual EU membership.

His comments come ahead of a Dec.14-15 summit of EU leaders where unanimity of all the bloc's 27 member states is needed to agree to start accession negotiations with Ukraine once it meets final conditions.

Orban's comments threaten to upset that decision and deny Kiev a coveted prize as the country struggles to push back against a Russian invasion launched in February, 2022.

Asked to comment on Orban's remarks, the chairman of the EU summits - European Council President Charles Michel - told Reuters on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai:

"We have an association agreement with Ukraine, which offers a lot of possibilities for close cooperation with Ukraine."

"In December, we'll have an in-depth debate with the 27 colleagues to assess what decision we'll make."

1237 GMT –– Russia's Lavrov insists goals in Ukraine are unchanged as he faces criticism at security talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said his government was not prepared to “review its goals” in Ukraine — delivering a blunt and confrontational message to Western leaders on a rare trip to a NATO member state.

“We aren’t seeing any signals from Kiev or its masters about their readiness to seek any kind of political settlement,” Lavrov told reporters while attending a security conference in North Macedonia.

“We see no reason to review our goals,” he said.