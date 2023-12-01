Türkiye's Communications Directorate has showcased the country's environmental policies at the 2023 edition of the UN climate change summit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Communications Directorate opened a booth to present Türkiye's waste management, renewable energy policies and the zero-waste initiative, launched under the auspices of first lady Emine Erdogan.

Participants showed great interest in the booth where videos highlighting Türkiye's policies on environment, climate change, and zero waste are displayed on LED screens.

The Communications Directorate also displayed the books titled Türkiye's Green Development Initiative and Türkiye's Zero Waste Journey for a Habitable World.