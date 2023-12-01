Last year, 175 nations agreed to develop a legally binding agreement to tackle plastic pollution. One year from now, these countries will conclude negotiations for the world’s first international Plastics Treaty, which aims to stem the health and environmental threats we face from toxic plastics.

Recent negotiations however indicate the need to avoid false solutions and focus on the root causes of the plastics problem.

Scientific studies have found that plastics and chemical pollution have already outpaced the planet’s ability to tolerate these threats. Even more disturbing, projections suggest that plastic production could triple in the coming decades, meaning this breach of the planetary boundaries for sustainable living could become disastrous for life on Earth.

Plastics are made with fossil fuels and thousands of chemicals, many that are known to be highly toxic, as well as thousands of other substances that have never been studied and may be just as harmful.

At every stage of the plastics life cycle – from production, transport, use, and disposal – chemicals are released and can expose people, leading to serious health consequences. Chemicals in plastics have been linked to cancer, heart disease, infertility, impacts on brain development, and many other health conditions.

The oceans carry plastic pollution globally, and these harmful plastic chemicals have been found even in the most remote regions of the Arctic, where Indigenous communities now face high rates of health problems related to chemical exposures.

While chemicals and plastics production are increasing in many regions, vulnerable communities, including Indigenous communities, are disproportionately impacted by plastic pollution, though they do not benefit from the profits of the plastics industry.

Wealthy countries also export their plastic trash to low- and middle-income countries, so communities in these countries also face unequal health and environmental costs from plastic pollution.

For example, the African continent is not a major producer of plastics, but wealthy countries export their plastics and plastic waste to Africa, often under the guise of recycling, bringing along harmful chemicals that pose health risks to children and families.

To solve the plastics problem, we must first adequately frame the problem. Plastic pollution has been viewed as a problem of visible plastic waste, but there is now widespread agreement that a Plastics Treaty must address the invisible threats from chemicals prevalent throughout the plastics life cycle.

Clearly the planet cannot tolerate an increase in plastics production – the overwhelming evidence shows that we must reduce plastics production to protect human health and the environment.

Citing risks to human health from chemicals in plastic, public health experts have called for innovations for safer alternatives to plastics. Unfortunately, at the most recent Plastics Treaty negotiations in Nairobi earlier this month, there was inadequate attention paid to the need for a treaty that limits plastic production.

While there is broad agreement that chemicals from plastics pose health and environmental threats, the negotiations remain too focused on plastic as a waste management problem, with plastic recycling promoted as a key solution. But plastic recycling does not address the health threats from chemicals in plastics. In fact, recycling can spread these toxic chemicals even further.