Leaders of developing nations jumped into Saturday's high-level speeches at the UN climate summit to press rich industrial countries to share their know-how to fight global warming and ease the financial burdens they face — while trumpeting their own natural resources that swallow heat-trapping carbon in the air.

The 28th annual UN Conference of the Parties, or COP28, in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates, featured about 150 presidents, prime ministers, royals and other leaders who are presenting their plans to cut heat-trapping emissions and mostly seek unity with other nations to avert climate catastrophe that seemed to drawcloser than ever in 2023.

Injecting moral authority into the talks, Pope Francis said “the destruction of the environment is an offense against God” in a letter read on his behalf because he had to cancel plans to attend because of a lung inflammation.

In the letter read by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Francis noted that almost all of the world that’s “needy” is “responsible for scarcely 10% of toxic emissions, while the gap between the opulent few and the masses of the poor has never been so abysmal.”

“The poor are the real victims of what is happening: we need think only of the plight of Indigenous peoples, deforestation, the tragedies of hunger, water and food insecurity, and forced migration,” the pope’s letter said.

Several African leaders noted their continent's rainforests help gobble up excess carbon dioxide in the air and emphasised how their countries belch out only a tiny fraction of heat-trapping emissions compared to richer countries.

Shark loans

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea — one of sub-Saharan Africa's biggest oil producers — faulted developed nations for failing to deliver on their pledges to meet their commitments on financing for climate action and meet their own targets to curb their industries' emissions.

President Jose Ramos Horta of Timor-Leste, next to Indonesia and north of Australia, blasted “shark loans” from multilateral lending institutions, saying developing nations cannot recover from heavy debt burdens that squelch their ability to put money into fighting climate change and grow economically.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados, the incoming head of a group of 20 climate-vulnerable nations, called for a change of attitude about access to long-term capital and put a challenge to the private sector: “We need new players at the table in terms of the insurance companies and in terms of the credit rating agencies and the bank regulators.”

Conference organizers were quick to highlight what they said were early accomplishments during the two-week gathering that opened on Thursday, though environmentalists cautioned against over-billed pledges and even some of the leaders acknowledged that upbeat words would need to translate into action after the meeting is over.

Adnan Amin, the CEO of the summit, said that a loss and damage fund that wasformally launched on Day One had already reaped nearly $700M and was still growing. Experts say countries need hundreds of billions to fully adapt to climate change.

Secretary-General Jagan Chapagain of the Internation al Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies expressed support for the fund — which is aimed mostly to help poorer countries respond to climate-related disasters — but said it was just a “first step,” and urged strong oversight to ensure the money will get to people in need.

“Availability of funds is one thing, but the flow of the funds is a different thing," said Chapagain, noting that some money today aimed to help countries adapt to climate change doesn't all get where it should. “Like adaptation funding: At the moment, only 10% of the adaptation funding actually reaches the local communities -- only 10%!"

"That’s the type of pitfalls we have to avoid in developing the existing mechanism for the loss and damage fund,” he said in an interview.