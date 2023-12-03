French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that Israel's aim of eliminating the Palestinian resistance group Hamas risked unleashing a decade of war.

"I think we're at a point where the Israeli authorities are going to have to define their objective and desired end state more precisely," Macron said at a press conference on the sidelines of the UN's COP28 climate talks in Dubai on Saturday.

During an unprecedented attack on October 7, Hamas fighters broke through Gaza's militarised border into Israel, killed about 1,200 people and took around 240 Israelis and foreigners hostage, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel vowed to eliminate Hamas in response and unleashed an air and ground campaign that has killed more than 15,000 people, mostly civilians and children, authorities in Gaza say.

"What is the total destruction of Hamas, and does anyone think it's possible? If it is, the war will last 10 years," Macron said on Saturday.

After the Israeli army resumed shelling Gaza on Friday following the collapse of a week-long truce, Macron spoke of the need for "stepped-up efforts to reach a lasting ceasefire" in the conflict.

Macron travelled to Doha on Saturday to meet with Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, whose government has been central to diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

But his five-hour stopover in Doha came just after the departure of the Israeli negotiators, with Israel citing a "stalemate" in the talks.