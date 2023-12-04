WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli attacks on Gaza 'getting worse for children, mothers': UNICEF
At least 509 Palestinians have been killed since Israel resumed its air and ground assault on Gaza, where 70 percent of the over 15,500 people killed since October 7 are women and children.
Israeli attacks on Gaza 'getting worse for children, mothers': UNICEF
A mother cries for her daughter who was killed in the Israeli bombardment of Gaza in Deir al Balah. / Photo: AP
December 4, 2023

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in the southern region of Gaza, with its spokesperson saying that the attacks are every bit as vicious as those endured in the north.

"Despite what has been assured, attacks in the south of Gaza are every bit as vicious as what the north endured. Somehow, it's getting worse for children and mothers,” the UNICEF spokesperson James Elder stated Monday on X.

"Your voice matters. We must believe we can be a part of stopping the war on children... Silence is complicity," he added.

The Israeli army resumed bombing Gaza early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long humanitarian pause.

RelatedIsrael's lawless behaviour proves our concerns: President Erdogan

Mounting death toll

Recommended

At least 509 Palestinians have been killed and 1,316 injured since Friday in Israeli airstrikes, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.

The death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza has surged to 15,523 since the start of the conflict on October 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave announced Sunday.

The number of wounded through the same period has risen to 41,316.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

RelatedHezbollah is 'vigilant', 'ready' as Israeli war on Gaza resumes — official
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan