German police deliberately neglected or did not properly investigate hundreds of crimes by right-wing extremists, an official inquiry has found.

Berlin's State Protection Office, responsible for investigating politically motivated crimes, shelved over 350 cases in the last three years, public broadcaster RBB reported on Monday.

Berlin Police President Barbara Slowik has confirmed that an internal inquiry was ongoing to determine why responsible police officers neglected the investigations of these far-right crimes.

At least 364 cases were not processed properly, and files were not handed over to public prosecutors, according to the initial findings of the inquiry.

German daily Tagesspiegel reports that the authorities are now investigating Alexander H., the head of the office responsible for investigating far-right crimes, and a case officer, on suspicion of "obstruction of justice".

Related Hate crimes against Muslims rise in Germany after Israel-Palestine conflict

Unresolved murder

Before his appointment to this office, Alexander was responsible for the investigation of the murder of Turkish teenager Burak Bektas, according to the daily.