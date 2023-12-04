TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye warns Israel of severe consequences for operations on Turkish soil
The warning by Turkish officials follow a Wall Street Journal story alleging that amid ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, Israel also plans to assassinate Hamas members living outside Palestine, including in Türkiye, Lebanon, and Qatar.
Türkiye warns Israel of severe consequences for operations on Turkish soil
Turkish officials have condemned the brutality of Israel’s attacks on Gaza, taking nearly 16,000 lives, and stressed that Hamas – which Israel has said it aims to eradicate – is not a terrorist group. / Photo: AA Archive
December 4, 2023

Turkish authorities have said that they informed Israeli intelligence about any attempt by Israel to assassinate members of Palestinian resistance group Hamas living in Türkiye – as claimed by media outlets – would result in serious consequences.

The warning by Turkish officials on Monday, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media, followed a Wall Street Journal story alleging that amid ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, Israel also plans to assassinate Hamas members living outside Palestine, including in Türkiye, Lebanon, and Qatar.

Ronen Bar, head of the Israeli domestic intelligence agency Shin-Bet (Shabak), also said in a recording broadcast on Israeli state television KAN that Israel is "determined to kill Hamas leaders all over the world, including Qatar, Türkiye and Lebanon, even if it takes years."

The necessary warnings against any such action were made to the Israeli officials concerned, said Turkish officials.

Recommended

Speaking to Anadolu, the officials mentioned that various foreign intelligence services had previously tried to carry out illegal activities on Turkish territory, but without success, stressing that no foreign intelligence service would be allowed to carry out such operations on the soil of the Republic of Türkiye.

Turkish officials have condemned the brutality of Israel’s attacks on Gaza, taking nearly 16,000 lives, and stressed that Hamas – which Israel has said it aims to eradicate – is not a terrorist group.

RelatedNetanyahu, 'butcher of Gaza,' should be tried for war crimes: Erdogan
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan