Israel's actions in Gaza fall under the definition of genocide as it is "clearly committing three of the five genocidal acts under the international treaties", according to Palestinian-American lawyer Lara Elborno.

In an interview with Anadolu, Elborno asserted that Israel must be held responsible "for its crimes this time."

"If it is not held responsible for its crimes then what does that say about not only the entire framework of international law, which was developed post World War II for the purpose of preventing and sanctioning genocide, but also the international institutions which have been established for the purpose of promoting accountability," she said.

Failure to act now would mean that international law and institutions are "essentially obsolete, completely ineffective and should be dismantled," she added.

On the current situation in Gaza, Elborno said Israel had expressed its intent to resume its attacks and concentrate on the southern parts of Gaza after the end of "the so-called humanitarian pause."

She said attacks are now increasing in the southern part of Gaza, where some 1.7M Palestinians from the north were previously forced to flee.

The number of Palestinians killed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks since Oct. 7 is now nearly 15,900, with more than 42,000 others injured.

The Israeli death toll stands at 1,200, according to official figures.

"What I fear is that what we have seen in the past six weeks is going to be far superseded in this moment – in brutality, in destruction, in killing because of the fact that Israel is focusing its mammoth air strikes, its brutality, its destruction on the very areas where the families are sheltering," said Elborno.