Fearful of being killed in an Israeli bombardment, families in Gaza were packing up and fleeing, heading for a pocket of land further south already crammed with displaced people without enough food, water or toilets.

Some on Tuesday were fleeing for the third or fourth time in less than two months.

Most of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been made homeless ın Israel's war on Palestinian enclave and the new phase of displacement since a week-long truce ended on December 1 is worsening an already catastrophic humanitarian situation.

In Khan Younis in southern Gaza, where Israel was launching a long-awaited assault, Palestinians who had sought protection from air strikes by camping in the grounds of the city's Nasser Hospital were rolling up their tents and loading cars or donkey carts with piles of mats and blankets.

"We are getting ready to leave Khan Younis, heading to Rafah. We have been here for about 50 days," said Abu Omar, a middle-aged man who left his home in the eastern part of the city and had been sheltering at the hospital camp with his family.

Related A child is being killed in Gaza every 10 minutes: WHO

No real shelter

Rafah, further south on the border with Egypt, is one of the last remaining areas where the Israeli military has said civilians could go to escape the fighting, although it has been hit by many air strikes.

"There is no safe place ... but at the end, we head to wherever we think there might be a bit of safety," said Abu Omar, standing by a car whose roof was piled high with possessions.

But in Rafah, displaced people said their living conditions were horrible.

"There are no bathrooms. We cannot even wash if we want to pray. There is no place for us to wash or pray. If we want to wash our kids' hands there is no place for that. There is not even a place where you can bake or get bread," said Enas Mosleh, sitting with her children in a shelter made out of wooden slats and transparent plastic sheets.

"We spend all night hearing rockets and bombing. We are living between life and death.

We may die at any moment,” she said, her face streaked with tears.