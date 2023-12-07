The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has struck a rare and powerful alarm bell in a letter to the Security Council warning that he expects public order "to completely break down soon" in besieged Gaza.

The comments came in a letter written by Guterres on Wednesday invoking Article 99 of the UN's charter, which states that "the Secretary-General may bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security."

While calling for a "humanitarian ceasefire," Guterres wrote to the president of the Security Council that the humanitarian conditions amid Israel’s war on the blockaded enclave are "fast deteriorating into a catastrophe with potentially irreversible implications for Palestinians as a whole."

"Amid constant bombardment by the Israel Defense Forces, and without shelter or the essentials to survive, I expect public order to completely break down soon due to the desperate conditions, rendering even limited humanitarian assistance impossible," he said.

"An even worse situation could unfold, including epidemic diseases and increased pressure for mass displacement into neighbouring countries."

Ecuador currently holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council.

The Secretary General's spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, called the move "very dramatic," noting that Article 99 hadn't been invoked in decades.

"He is invoking one of the few powers that the charter gives him," Dujarric said.

Israeli hardline Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Guterres' tenure was "a danger to world peace".

"Guterres' tenure is a danger to world peace. His request to activate Article 99 and the call for a ceasefire in Gaza constitutes support of the Hamas terrorist organization," Cohen wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Related Tel Aviv is fighting civilians, not Hamas, in Gaza: Israeli rights group

'Impossible' conditions

Guterres, who took office in 2017, also urged the members of the Security Council to "press to avert a humanitarian catastrophe."