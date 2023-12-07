Israeli forces struck the southern Gaza town of Rafah twice overnight, residents said Thursday, sowing fear in one of the last places where civilians could seek refuge after Israel widened its offensive against Hamas to areas already packed with displaced people.

United Nations officials say there are no safe places in Gaza. Heavy fighting in and around the southern city of Khan Younis has displaced tens of thousands of people in a territory where over 80 percent of the population has already fled their homes and cut most of Gaza off from deliveries of food, water and other vital aid.

Two months into the war, the grinding offensive has set off renewed alarms internationally, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres using a rarely exercised power to warn the Security Council of an impending “humanitarian catastrophe” and urging members to demand a cease-fire.

The United States has called on Israel to limit civilian deaths and displacement, saying too many Palestinians were killed when it obliterated much of Gaza City and the north.

But President Joe Biden's administration, which has pledged unwavering support for Israel, appeared likely to block any such UN effort to halt the fighting.

Israel says it must crush Hamas' military capabilities and remove it from power following the Oct. 7 attack that ignited the war. Troops have pushed into Khan Younis, Gaza's second-largest city, which Israeli officials have portrayed as Hamas' centre of gravity — something they previously said was in Gaza City and its Shifa Hospital.

Battles in north, south

The UN says some 1.87 million people — over 80 percent of the population of 2.3 million — have already fled their homes, many of them displaced multiple times.

Israel's campaign has killed more than 16,200 people in Gaza — most of them women and children — and wounded more than 42,000, according to the territory’s Health Ministry, which says many others are trapped under rubble.

Hamas and other fighters killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in the Oct. 7 attack, and took some 240 people hostage. An estimated 138 hostages remain in Gaza, mostly soldiers and civilian men after 105 were freed during a cease-fire in late November.

The military said Thursday that it struck dozens of fighters in Khan Younis, including a tunnel shaft from which fighters had launched an attack. It said two of the attackers were killed.