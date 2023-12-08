BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Shell eyes $6B offshore, gas investments in Nigeria
Nigeria, one of Africa's top economies and a major oil producer, is seeking to attract more foreign investment.
Shell eyes $6B offshore, gas investments in Nigeria
Shell remains committed to investments in Nigeria, "particularly as the company refocuses its investment to key into new and existing opportunities in the Deepwater and Gas sector," it says in a statement. / Photo: AP
December 8, 2023

Oil giant Shell sees $6B in investment opportunities in Nigeria, especially in offshore, gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, the country's presidency said in a statement.

Nigeria, the continent's top economy and major oil producer, is seeking to attract more foreign investment since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu came to office in May with a raft of economic reforms.

After meeting with Tinubu in Abuja, Shell representative Zoe Yujnovich announced an "imminent" $5B investment in the Bonga North offshore project and commitment to another $1B over the next 5 to 10 years in gas and LNG, according to a presidency statement on Friday.

Shell remains committed to investments in Nigeria, "particularly as the company refocuses its investment to key into new and existing opportunities in the Deepwater and Gas sector," the statement said.

RelatedBritish energy giant Shell sets new record of $40B annual profit

Investment hub

Recommended

Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, said he was committed to overcoming roadblocks to investment for the energy sector.

"We are very focused on resolving all investment-related issues," the Nigerian leader said in the statement.

"There is no bottleneck that is too difficult for us to remove in our determined march toward making Nigeria the African haven for large-scale investment in all key sectors."

OPEC member Nigeria has seen its oil output on the decline in recent years due to widespread theft from pipelines and attacks and high operating costs deterring on-shore investors.

A new law, the Petroleum Industry Bill, passed in 2021 after years of debate and delays aimed to bring more foreign investment in the oil sector with amendments to regulations, royalties and taxes.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain