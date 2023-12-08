Oil giant Shell sees $6B in investment opportunities in Nigeria, especially in offshore, gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, the country's presidency said in a statement.

Nigeria, the continent's top economy and major oil producer, is seeking to attract more foreign investment since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu came to office in May with a raft of economic reforms.

After meeting with Tinubu in Abuja, Shell representative Zoe Yujnovich announced an "imminent" $5B investment in the Bonga North offshore project and commitment to another $1B over the next 5 to 10 years in gas and LNG, according to a presidency statement on Friday.

Shell remains committed to investments in Nigeria, "particularly as the company refocuses its investment to key into new and existing opportunities in the Deepwater and Gas sector," the statement said.

Investment hub