WORLD
2 MIN READ
Macron accused of violating secularism over Jewish ceremony at palace
The chief rabbi of France lighting a Hanukkah candle alongside the French President stirs controversy, as Macron is criticised over violating the principle of secularism.
Macron accused of violating secularism over Jewish ceremony at palace
Lawmaker Jerome Guedj said elected French officials should not participate in any religious ceremonies, including Hanukkah. / Photo: Reuters
December 9, 2023

A ceremony to mark the start of Hanukkah, a weeklong Jewish holiday, at the Elysee has sparked an outcry in France, with President Emmanuel Macron being accused of violating the principle of secularism.

During Thursday's ceremony at the presidential palace in Paris, Haim Korsia, the chief rabbi of France, lit a Hannukah candle alongside Macron.

The scene, filmed and shared on social media, stirred a controversy, with politicians and others criticising the president as French laws specify that religion should play no part in the running of the state.

In her post on X, Socialist MP Carole Delga, who is also the president of the regional council of Occitania, said Elysee Palace is not a "place of worship."

Recommended

Lawmaker Jerome Guedj said elected French officials should not participate in any religious ceremonies, including Hanukkah.

Adrien Quatennens, another deputy, also criticized Macron for hosting the event at the palace.

Yonathan Arfi, head of the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions (CRIF), told Sud Radio broadcaster that organizing the ceremony at the place was "a mistake," and it should not have happened.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin have backed the president.

RelatedFrench city suspends secularism for Catholic mass, derided as hypocritical
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan