WORLD
1 MIN READ
Authorities in France launch probe after Muslim prayer room vandalised
The French interior minister says such hateful acts have no place in France.
Authorities in France launch probe after Muslim prayer room vandalised
The minaret of a mosque is seen in Creteil near Paris. / Photo: Reuters Archive
December 9, 2023

Authorities have launched an investigation after anti-Muslim graffiti was found on the entrance of a Muslim prayer room in northwestern France.

In a post on X, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the probe was initiated after anti-Muslim words were discovered written on a wall.

Recommended

Expressing solidarity with local Muslims in Guingamp village, he said such hateful acts have no place in France.

"It's racist, deplorable and scandalous," the France Bleu media outlet reported, citing Philippe Le Goff, the mayor of Guingamp.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan