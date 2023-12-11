The French government has targeted the country's biggest Muslim high school by ending its state funding, authorities said, over curriculum that's in line with Islamic values.

The move against the Averroes school, founded 20 years ago in the northern city of Lille, follows a recommendation by a consulting commission that questioning its teaching of Muslim ethics.

According to Le Parisien daily, the commission dubbed the school's teachings of Muslim ethics "to be in violation of French republican values."

The paper said that inspectors belonging to the commission took exception of "an excessive emphasis on Islam in courses on religion" and lack of "LGBTQ content."

The school said it would lodge an appeal with an administrative court.