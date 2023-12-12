WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Global strike in solidarity with Palestine's Gaza
Campaigners and influencers trend #StrikeForGaza hashtag on X, formerly Twitter, urging people across the world to halt work and protest against Israel's relentless onslaught in besieged Gaza.
In pictures: Global strike in solidarity with Palestine's Gaza
Closed shutters are viewed in the city of Ramallah as part of the "Global Gaza Strike" day in Ramallah, occupied West Bank / Photo: AA
December 12, 2023

Shops, schools and government offices have shut in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem and allied countries as Palestinians staged a general strike protesting against Israel's relentless onslaught in besieged Gaza it has killed more than 18,200 Palestinians amid a spiralling humanitarian crisis since October 7.

Activists called the day-long strike covering businesses, public workers and education in solidarity with the blockaded enclave, with rallies held in the occupied West Bank.

In Lebanon, public institutions, banks, schools and universities closed after the government decided on a nationwide strike in support of Gaza and border areas in the south, which have seen intensifying exchanges of fire, mainly between Israel and Hezbollah.

In Jordan, shops and restaurants closed in the capital Amman, in Zarqa to the northeast and in Irbid in the north. Usually, packed roads were empty.

In Manchester, UK and in Istanbul, footage on social media showed deserted streets and Palestinian flags billowing.

Here are some of the pictures of the deserted streets 👇

Recommended
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel