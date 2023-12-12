Shops, schools and government offices have shut in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem and allied countries as Palestinians staged a general strike protesting against Israel's relentless onslaught in besieged Gaza it has killed more than 18,200 Palestinians amid a spiralling humanitarian crisis since October 7.

Activists called the day-long strike covering businesses, public workers and education in solidarity with the blockaded enclave, with rallies held in the occupied West Bank.

In Lebanon, public institutions, banks, schools and universities closed after the government decided on a nationwide strike in support of Gaza and border areas in the south, which have seen intensifying exchanges of fire, mainly between Israel and Hezbollah.

In Jordan, shops and restaurants closed in the capital Amman, in Zarqa to the northeast and in Irbid in the north. Usually, packed roads were empty.

In Manchester, UK and in Istanbul, footage on social media showed deserted streets and Palestinian flags billowing.

