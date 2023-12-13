Wednesday, December 13, 2023

0902 GMT –– EU chief Ursula von der Leyen urged the bloc's 27 leaders to back massive financial aid for Ukraine and Kiev's ambitions for membership talks, ahead of a crunch summit.

"We must give Ukraine what it needs to be strong today. So it can be stronger tomorrow at the table when it is negotiating a long lasting and just peace," the European Commission president told MEPs.

EU leaders will meet in Brussels on Thursday.

They face a major challenge overcoming opposition from Hungary –– Russia's closest ally in the bloc –– to fresh support for Kiev almost two years after Russia's full-scale offensive.

Von der Leyen has recommended opening formal talks with Ukraine on joining the 27 nation bloc and there is a push to give Kiev 50 billion euros ($54 billion) in financial aid over the next four years.

In a bid to overcome the objections of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, von der Leyen's commission is expected to unlock 10 billion euros in EU funding Budapest.

The potential move has sparked accusations Brussels is backing down in its standoff over rule of law with Orban, but it is far from clear that the gesture will avert a dispute between leaders at the summit.

1755 GMT –– EU budget chief sees deal on $54B for Ukraine, has plan B

European Union leaders are likely to reach a deal on $54 billion for Ukraine this week because it is to come in a package with other cash that Hungary, which threatened to block it, will benefit from, EU Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn said.

Asked if the EU had an alternative plan to provide Ukraine with the cash even if Hungary blocks the use of the common EU budget, Hahn said:

"One of the qualities of the Commission is always to have a Plan B, but honestly I don't want to speak about and speculate about Plan B because this also creates an exit opportunity."

1736 GMT –– Zelenskyy thanks Nordic countries for their ‘real support’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Nordic countries for their “real support” to his country in its war with Russia.

“Today, I want to thank each leader and country for their, for your real, huge support,” Zelenskyy said during a news conference in Oslo with his Finnish counterpart along with the Danish, Icelandic, Norwegian, and Swedish prime ministers following a meeting of the second Ukraine-Nordic summit.

During the news conference, Zelenskyy thanked Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store for Oslo’s leadership in providing defense support to Ukraine.

1043 GMT –– Ukraine, Türkiye ready to ratify free trade agreement: Kiev

Ukraine and Türkiye are ready to ratify a free trade agreement "in the nearest future" which would come into force at the beginning of 2024, Ukraine's economy ministry said.

"The free trade agreement will ... simplify logistics issues, promote the development of Ukrainian business in wartime conditions, and also open up new opportunities in Ukraine for our partners from Türkiye," the statement quoted Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko as saying.

1015 GMT –– Ukraine 'can't win without help': Zelenskyy

Ukraine cannot defeat Russia without support, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a visit to Oslo, as new aid from Kiev's main US and European allies remains blocked.

"You can't win without help. But you can't lose, because (all) you have (is) your country," he told reporters, following talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

1008 GMT –– Zelenskyy says EU summit will not be easy, insists Ukraine fulfilled all demands

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the European Union summit this week would not be easy but insisted that Kiev had fulfilled all demands.

0918 GMT –– Ukraine's president arrives in Norway on unannounced visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the Norwegian capital Oslo on an unannounced visit.

"I arrived in Oslo to participate in the second Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit. Together with the leaders of Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Finland and Sweden, we will talk about strengthening defence, political and economic cooperation, about our common future in Europe," Zelenskyy said in a statement on Telegram.

Indicating that the goal of his meeting with the Nordic countries is "security and a just and durable peace on the continent," Zelenskyy said that he will also hold bilateral talks with those that will attend the summit, including King of Norway Harald V.