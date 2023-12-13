Türkiye stands against all sorts of discrimination, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said in a statement as he marked Hanukkah, a Jewish festival that lasts eight days.

"The understanding of tolerance, which rejects all kinds of discrimination on the basis of language, belief and race, is one of the most valuable legacies left to us by our deep-rooted history and civilization," Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"Today, when intolerance towards different beliefs and identities is increasing in various parts of the world, we attach great importance to protecting these values ​​by standing against all kinds of discrimination," the statement added.