WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel kills two more Palestinian journalists in Gaza, tally reaches 89
Gaza’s media office accuses Israel of ‘deliberately assassinating’ journalists in attempt to obscure truth.
Israel kills two more Palestinian journalists in Gaza, tally reaches 89
Journalist Hanan Ayyad and her husband, were killed by an Israeli shell. / Photo: Instagram/@hanan._.ayyad / Others
December 13, 2023

Two more Palestinian journalists have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, taking the death toll to 89 since October 7, the government media office has said.

A statement by the media office on Wednesday said Ahmed Abu Absa and Hanan Ayyad lost their lives in Israeli bombardment.

The statement, however, did not provide any details about the circumstances leading to the death of the two journalists.

But according to witnesses, Ayyad's husband has also been killed by an Israeli shell that hit the area of the Old City of Gaza. Their two children survived and became orphans.

On Tuesday, the media office accused the Israeli army of "deliberately assassinating" Palestinian journalists in an attempt to obscure the truth.

Recommended

Israel has bombarded Gaza from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

At least 18,608 Palestinians have been killed and 50,594 injured in the Israeli onslaught since then, according to health authorities in Gaza.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200 , while around 139 hostages remained in captivity, according to official figures.

RelatedErdogan slams free speech advocates for silence on Gaza journalists' deaths
Explore
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking