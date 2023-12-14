The economic cost of Israel's war in besieged Gaza on Arab neighbours Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan could rise to at least $10 billion this year and push more than 230,000 people into poverty, according to a UN study.

Israel's relentless attacks have come as the three Arab countries face a struggle with fiscal pressures, slow growth and steep unemployment, and it has deterred much-needed investment as well as hitting consumption and trade.

Lebanon is in a deep economic crisis.

The study, commissioned by the United Nations Development Programme, said the cost of the war for the three states in terms of loss of GDP might amount to $10.3 billion or 2.3 percent, and could double if it lasts another six months.

"This is a massive impact," Abdallah Al Dardari, UN assistant secretary general and UNDP's director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States [RBAS], who led the study, told Reuters news agency.

"The crisis was a bomb in an already fragile regional situation ... It soured sentiment with fear of what could happen and where things are going," he said.

Unprecedented destruction

Israel's war on besieged Gaza has killed more than 18,000 Palestinians in the blockaded enclave, most of whom are women and children.