WORLD
3 MIN READ
Islamabad asks Kabul to hand over 'terror perpetrators'
Pakistan Foreign Ministry asks Afghanistan to take strong action against terrorists responsible for heinous attacks in Pakistan and hand them over along with the TTP leadership based in Afghanistan.
Islamabad asks Kabul to hand over 'terror perpetrators'
Jalil Abbas Jilani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the interim government in Pakistan, made a statement at the press conference held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital Islamabad. / Photo: AA
December 14, 2023

Pakistan has asked Afghanistan to take strong action against the perpetrators of the recent terrorist attacks in the northwestern part of the country and "hand over them along with their leadership" to Islamabad.

Speaking at a news conference, Pakistan Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Islamabad expects Kabul to take "concrete actions against terrorists based in Afghanistan."

"We have noted the statement by the Afghan interim government that it will investigate the terrorist attack of December 12 (but) Afghanistan must take strong action against perpetrators of this heinous attack and hand them over to Pakistan along with the TTP leadership in Afghanistan," said Baloch.

Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is a conglomerate of several terrorist groups in Pakistan that Islamabad believes is currently inside Afghanistan. However, Kabul denies its presence in Afghanistan.

“We also expect Afghanistan to take concrete and verifiable steps to prevent the use of Afghan soil by terrorist entities against Pakistan,” she added.

Taliban denying any involvement

Recommended

On Wednesday, Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied any involvement of Afghanistan in the Dera Ismail Khan suicide bombing and said they will investigate if Islamabad shares information with Kabul.

At least 28 soldiers and three policemen were killed and several others injured in a series of terrorist attacks, including a suicide bombing, targeting a Pakistan army post and a security operation in Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday.

The so-called Tehrik-i-Jihad Pakistan, an affiliate of TTP, claimed responsibility for the attack, one of the deadliest in recent years.

Later, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry summoned Afghanistan's charge d'affaires in Islamabad and delivered a "strong" demarche for the deadly attacks and demanded stern action against the perpetrators.

RelatedWhat’s behind the recent surge in terrorist attacks in Pakistan?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking