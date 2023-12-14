Turkish and American scientists attempting to understand the geological history and changing climate of Mars are investigating the water and sediment chemistry of Lake Salda in the Yesilova district of Burdur in Türkiye.

Scientists contributing to NASA's Search for Life on Mars studies continue to work at Lake Salda.

The team, including Nurgul Balci, who works on astrobiochemistry at Istanbul Technical University, and astrobiologist Timothy Lyons from the University of California, visited the protected White Islands Region of the lake to conduct research.

After identifying the similarities of Lake Salda to the lake crater on Mars, scientists moved to the second phase of research. They took samples and are examining the geochemistry of Lake Salda's water and sediment to determine the climate and geological history of Mars.

Lyons, who leads a team of about 30 scientists that is funded by NASA, told Anadolu that he has been working on the Earth and its history for years.