Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the United States to secure an end to Israeli atrocities in Palestine's Gaza, saying the US holds a historical responsibility to ensure a permanent ceasefire.

Erdogan's remarks came on a phone call with his US counterpart Joe Biden on Thursday, during which the Turkish president stressed that the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza must be stopped as soon as possible, Türkiye's directorate of communications said on X.

Prior to the call, Erdogan had reiterated that "Gaza is the land of the Palestinian people," and that the US "needs to accept this."

"If Biden holds the premise that 'Gaza is the land of the occupying settlers or Israel, not the Palestinian people', then it is not possible for us to agree," he added.

During the phone call, Erdogan stated that the US' withdrawal of its unconditional support for Israel would ensure a quick ceasefire, and that both the world and the US public opinion have voiced this demand with increasing fervour in recent days.

He emphasised that it is the historic responsibility of the US to ensure a permanent ceasefire in the region as soon as possible.

Solution based on 1967 borders