Terrorist Yunus Aras, also known by the codename Herekol Hezex who served as the bodyguard for the PKK ringleader Murat Karayilan, has been neutralised by the Turkish forces, the Interior Minister announced.

Releasing a statement on his social media account on Friday, Ali Yerlikaya said Aras was among the two PKK members who were under surveillance in the rural area of Alayurt neighbourhood in Dargecit district of Mardin province by the Mardin Provincial Gendarmerie Command.

"Coordinated by the Intelligence Directorate of the Gendarmerie General Command, the terrorists were neutralised in the Heroes-32 operation on December 4," he said.

In the DNA test of the unidentified member of the PKK who was neutralised, it was determined that the person was Yunus Aras, Yerlikaya added.

It was revealed that the terrorist took part in a total of four attacks, resulting in the deaths of four security personnel and injuries to 15 others, as stated by the minister.

Who is terrorist Murat Karayilan?

Murat Karayilan, also known as Cemal, is one of the co-founders of the PKK terrorist organisation. He features on the Turkish Interior Ministry's "most wanted terrorists" list.