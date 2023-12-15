In the autumn of 2023, the landscape of modern warfare underwent a significant transformation — with artificial intelligence (AI) firmly becoming part of the war machinery.

AI was once a realm of fantasy, evolving exponentially during the last decade. Yet, it was never used en masse during strategic warfare.

As of October 2023, the world bore witness to not only the evolutionary transformation of AI as a strategic and military tool of warfare but also a revolutionary one.

From our television screens, handheld phones, and computers, the evidence is clear: that AI, when left unregulated by a state during warfare and without any consideration of its ethical dimensions, produces horrifying, detrimental and indiscriminate consequences. Leaving destruction, death and rampant devastation in its wake.

Following its land invasion into the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza, the Israel army introduced a groundbreaking and unregulated AI system named Habsora, also referred to as the 'The Gospel'.

This deployment marked a pivotal shift in the role of technology in armed conflict, raising profound questions about the future of warfare, ethics, and international law.

The utilisation of Habsora not only redefined the operational capabilities of the Israeli army but also spotlighted the intricate interplay between technological innovation, military strategy, regulation and the removal of ethical implications during times of war.

System at the vanguard

Habsora's inception was a direct response to the challenges encountered by the Israeli army in previous conflicts in Gaza. Launched in October 2023, this AI system revolutionised the Israeli army's target acquisition process.

While conventional intelligence operations might yield approximately 50 viable targets in Gaza over a year, Habsora's machine-learning algorithms are said to have helped identify up to 100 targets daily.

By analysing vast data arrays, the Israeli army claims the system could discern patterns linking specific locations to Hamas operatives while estimating potential civilian casualties preemptively.

Yet, none of these claims have been sustained by neutral international bodies.

In addition, as the world bears witness to the rising and rampant death toll that the Israeli army has inflicted upon innocent civilians of Gaza and their homeland, it seems logical to say that Israel's tall claims about its AI weaponry's fool-proof system have fallen flat. Or they simply do not care who is hurt and how.

Habsora has operated on the principles of probabilistic reasoning, a hallmark of advanced machine learning.

By cross-referencing enormous data sets, it is believed to identify patterns consistent with enemy combatant behaviour. The Israeli army once more claimed that this efficiency not only accelerated their targeting process but also purportedly enhanced the precision of airstrikes.

The strategic narrative echoed to the world was Israel's repeated claims of its intentions to minimise collateral damage and civilian casualties – a claim that was both heralded for its potential and scrutinised for its actual effectiveness in the fog of war.

As the world watches the gut-wrenching scenes emerging from Gaza, the carpet bombardment of residential areas, the indiscriminate attacks on schools, hospitals and UN refugee camps, one does more than wonder about the ineffectiveness of these "precision attacks".

It seems more than justified with the evidence before us that the Israeli army's strategic narrative within this information war – that of minimising collateral damage and civilian casualties – is nothing more than a tool in their communication toolbox.

Ethical and moral questions

Turning directly to the ethical and strategic implications of the use of AI, we must focus on two core pillars fundamental to analysing the use of AI during war. That of speed and precision.

The Israeli army has claimed that the integration of Habsora into their operations exemplified a significant escalation in the speed and precision of warfare. They proudly and loudly proclaimed to the world that the AI system's rapid processing and decision-making capabilities outstripped traditional human-led intelligence efforts.

However, evidence of any of these claims has yet to be proven by neutral international bodies and independent journalists.

All the world is paying witness to is the rapidly increasing death toll of thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians – in addition to the thousands of others maimed, hundreds of thousands now suffering from starvation and diseases, millions displaced, and homes, schools, hospitals, mosques and entire villages destroyed. Not to mention the forever-embedded trauma of living.