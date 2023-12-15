An Israeli rights group has published surveillance camera footage documenting the country's forces executing two Palestinians from a "short-range" in the city of Tubas, occupied West Bank.

"Original security camera footage obtained by B'Tselem captures two short-range executions of Palestinians," the Israeli rights group said in a statement on Friday.

The incident took place on December 8 when Israeli forces raided the Al Farah refugee camp.

B'Tselem said after Rami Jundob, 25, was first shot and had fallen down, a military jeep got closer to him, "and a soldier fires another shot at him."

"Jundob lifts his hand when the soldier and the driver [of the military jeep] shoot him from their car at close range and of the shooter then uses his cell phone to film him," the organisation said, adding that the young Palestinian "died of his wounds the next day."