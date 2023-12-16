Saturday, December 16, 2023

1439 GMT — A Ukrainian missile attack on a Russian-held village in southern Ukraine has killed two people, Moscow-affiliated authorities in the Kherson region said.

Moscow's forces said the missile hit the village of Nova Mayachka, on the Russian-occupied bank of the Dnipro river and located some 70 kilometres east of the Ukrainian-held city of Kherson.

"Two civilians were killed. Two other (civilians) were wounded," Moscow-appointed official Vladimir Saldo said.

A US-made HIMARS missile hit the village of Nova Mayachka "during the delivery of humanitarian aid", according to Saldo.

Other missiles, which he said were launched by Kiev, had been downed by air defence.

0902 GMT — Ukraine says shot down 30 drones launched by Moscow

The Ukrainian air force has said that it had repelled a Russian drone attack overnight, shooting down 30 of 31 drones launched by Moscow.

The attack targeted regions including the capital Kiev, the southern region of Kherson as well as the western Khmelnytsky region.

"A total of 31 Shahed-136/131 attack drones were used in the attack, which the occupiers sent to different regions of Ukraine," the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement.

The governor of the Russian region of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported that there had been 41 Ukrainian strikes in the last 24 hours on the territory, which borders Ukraine.

Over a two-hour period, 26 drones were shot down over the Crimea peninsula illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, the defence ministry said in a statement, without saying if there were any victims or damage.

0126 GMT — Ukraine puts head of Russian church on "wanted" list

Ukraine's Interior Ministry has placed the head of Russia's Orthodox Church, a backer of the 21-month-old war, on a wanted list after security services accused him of abetting the conflict.

The measure is purely symbolic, as Patriarch Kirill is in Russia and under no threat of arrest. It was the latest step in Ukraine's campaign to uproot the influence of priests it alleges maintain close links to Russia.