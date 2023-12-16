The United States State Department has approved a $300 million sale of equipment to help maintain Taiwan's tactical information systems, the Pentagon said, the latest US assistance for the island's defences.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said on Friday that the sale was for follow-on life cycle support to maintain Taiwan's Command, Control, Communications and Computers, or C4, capabilities.

The US is bound by law to provide Taiwan, which China claims as its territory, with the means to defend. Arms sales are a frequent source of tension between Washington and Beijing.

The support would improve Taiwan's capability to "meet current and future threats by enhancing operational readiness" and maintain existing C4 capabilities that provide a secure flow of tactical information, it added.

Taiwan's defence ministry said the sale would help maintain the effectiveness of its joint combat command and control systems so it can improve battlefield awareness.

"The Chinese communists' frequent military operations around Taiwan presents a serious threat to us," the ministry said, adding it expected the sale to "take effect" in one month and expressed its thanks to the United States for the sale. The US Congress will be notified and the sale is likely to go ahead.