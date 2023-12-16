An agent of Israel's Mossad intelligence service was executed in Iran's southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province, according to official IRNA news agency.

"This person communicated with foreign services, specifically Mossad, collecting classified information, and with participation with associates, provided documents to foreign services, including the Mossad," it said on Saturday.

It did not name the person.

It said the accused had handed classified information to a "Mossad officer" with the aim of "propaganda for groups and organisations opposed to the Islamic Republic".

It did not say where the alleged handover had taken place.

It was not clear when the person was arrested, but IRNA said an appeal had been rejected.