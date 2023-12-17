1430 GMT— Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to make Russia "sovereign and self-sufficient" in the face of the West, in his first campaign speech before a March vote to extend his presidency until at least 2030.

Putin will stand for a fifth Kremlin term in an election that will come just over two years since Russia launched the seismic Ukraine offensive.

The 71-year-old came to power in 2000. The vote will likely prolong his rule until at least 2030 and give him the possibility to stay in the Kremlin until 2036.

1619 GMT —Russia and Ukraine launch numerous drone attacks at each other

Russia and Ukraine reportedly have launched mass drone attacks at each other’s territories for a second straight day, one of which apparently targeted a Russian military airport.

At least 35 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight on Sunday over three regions in southwestern Russia, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a post on the messaging app Telegram.

A Russian air base hosting bomber aircraft used in the war in Ukraine was among the targets, according to a Russian Telegram channel critical of the Kremlin.

Vasily Golubev, the governor of Russia’s Rostov province, separately reported “mass drone strikes” near Morozovsk and another town farther west, but didn't mention the air base. Golubev said most the drones were shot down and and there were no casualties.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 20 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched overnight by Russian troops in southern and western Ukraine, as well as one X-59 cruise missile launched from the country’s occupied south.

1551 GMT —Top US lawmaker 'very optimistic' on Ukraine, border deal

As US congressional negotiators has worked deep into the weekend in a bid to craft an urgent deal linking aid to Ukraine and Israel to new border security, one top Democrat has said he was "very optimistic" about a resolution.

"I'm very encouraged. I'm very optimistic they're moving in a very positive way," Senator Joe Manchin, a centrist Democrat, told CNN's "State of the Union."

He said he had been in touch with negotiators from both parties, as well as the White House, and "they understand that the border is broken" and needs to be fixed.

1545 GMT — Russia's ruling party backs Putin's re-election bid

Delegates from Russia’s ruling party have unanimously backed Putin’s bid for re-election at a party conference in Moscow, state agencies reported, just a day after the Kremlin leader’s supporters formally nominated him to run in the 2024 presidential election as an independent.

Dmitry Medvedev, United Russia’s chairman and a former Russian president and prime minister, called on fellow party members to “mobilise all activists and supporters” in support of Putin before the vote, scheduled for March 15-17, according to reports by Russian state agencies.

0936 GMT — No plan to attack NATO, Biden remark 'nonsense': Putin