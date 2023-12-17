Resistance for just causes is a cornerstone of art, the director of the Carthage Theatre Days said, stressing that the Palestinian cause represents resistance today.

“Art is by nature an act of resistance, especially theatre since it’s an expression that brings together all forms of art,” Moez Mrabet said in an interview with Anadolu Agency.

The 24th edition of the Carthage Theatre Days Festival was held on December 2-10 under the slogan “With theatre we live, with art, we resist” in the North African country Tunisia.

“Theater, throughout history, has been a witness to what humanity has known of tyranny and violation of human rights,” Mrabet said, explaining: “This is strongly discussed today given the situation in Gaza.”

Massacres against innocents

“Gaza is experiencing a genocidal war, a great humanitarian tragedy, and decades-long violations of the rights of an entire people,” the director of Carthage Theater Days explained to Anadolu.

“Theatrical productions have an essential role and responsibility to communicate these issues,” Mrabet said.

Mrabet stressed: “The Zionist entity (Israel) is committing massacres against children, women, the elderly, and against an entire people – a tragedy that spans many decades.

“The current edition of the Carthage Theater Days Festival aims to sensitise and direct attention to the Palestinian cause so that we can confront this war together.”

Theater as a catalyst for shifting perspectives on Gaza

“Theater is an even more powerful weapon against weapons of mass destruction used by the Zionists in Gaza,” Mrabet said, noting that “theatrical productions are capable of changing ideas, minds and attitudes.”

“We see many people around the world change their positions on the Palestinian cause. Many governments are also changing their positions due to public opinion pressure,” Mrabet said.